Russian infantrymen try to shoot down Ukrainian drone one after another. VIDEO

Kamikaze drones eliminated Russian infantrymen on one of the frontline areas. The occupiers tried to fight back and even shoot the drones, but to no avail.

Operators of attack drones from the Vidar UAV unit of the 60th separate mechanised brigade successfully destroyed enemy targets. Thanks to precise strikes, the enemy's intentions were thwarted, Censor.NET reports.

