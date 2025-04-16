Soldiers of 3rd Separate Assault Brigade struck BMP-3, artillery, shelter, antenna, generator, and Russian infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Soldiers of the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade hit and disabled the enemy: BMP-3, Ural, artillery, occupiers' hideouts, antenna, generator and eliminated enemy infantry in areas of Kharkiv region.

The corresponding video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

