Drones destroyed enemy ground-based UAV that was moving toward Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO
In the Donetsk region, drones operated by UAV operators of the Phoenix unit destroyed an enemy ground-based UAV that was moving toward Ukrainian positions, and also eliminated a group of Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.
