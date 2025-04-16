Drones destroyed enemy ground-based UAV that was moving toward Ukrainian positions in Donetsk region. VIDEO

In the Donetsk region, drones operated by UAV operators of the Phoenix unit destroyed an enemy ground-based UAV that was moving toward Ukrainian positions, and also eliminated a group of Russian occupiers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd Separate Assault Brigade struck BMP-3, artillery, shelter, antenna, generator, and Russian infantry in Kharkiv region. VIDEO