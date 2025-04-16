Zelenskyy on deal with US: If everything moves quickly and constructively, deal will bring economic results to both our countries. VIDEO
In a video address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the "good results of the Ukrainian government team working with the US side on the economic partnership agreement".
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the President's Telegram channel.
"The Ukrainian government team working with the US side on the economic partnership agreement is making good progress. First Vice Prime Minister Svyrydenko reported on this today. The basic legal things are almost finalised, and then, if everything moves as quickly and constructively, the agreement will bring economic results to both our countries: Ukraine and America," Zelenskyy said.
