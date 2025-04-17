In Bashkortostan, Russia, "SMO heroes" liquidated in Kursk region are being unloaded: "Cargo ’two hundred’ have been brought. Full truck". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing the unloading of boxes with the bodies of residents of Russian Bashkortostan killed in the fighting in Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, at least a dozen "heroes of the SMO" are caught on camera. The author of the video claims that there is a "full vehicle" of them.
