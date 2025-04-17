ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4398 visitors online
News Video Fighting in Kursk and Sumy regions Elimination of Russian occupiers
11 315 36

In Bashkortostan, Russia, "SMO heroes" liquidated in Kursk region are being unloaded: "Cargo ’two hundred’ have been brought. Full truck". VIDEO

A video has been published online showing the unloading of boxes with the bodies of residents of Russian Bashkortostan killed in the fighting in Kursk region.

According to Censor.NET, at least a dozen "heroes of the SMO" are caught on camera. The author of the video claims that there is a "full vehicle" of them.

Watch more: In Murmansk, Russia, "hero of smo" with Nazi tattoos beats up his neighbours - elderly couple and woman. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8962) elimination (4985) Russian world (99)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 