14 930 55
Cripple unit of Russian army is being prepared for combat mission: "Category ’D’ - they send everyone: without arms, legs, on crutches, blind disabled, f#ck". VIDEO
A video showing a Russian cripple unit preparing for combat missions was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the Russian soldiers being issued with new uniforms. The untreated soldiers of the Russian army on crutches obediently line up to receive their uniforms and complain to themselves about "destruction and genocide".
("Category D" refers to individuals deemed unfit for military service in Russia due to severe disabilities. - ed.note)
Warning: Strong language!
