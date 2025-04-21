ENG
"Azov" fighters attack enemy infantry with kamikaze drones, preventing them from amassing manpower for assaults. VIDEO

In the Toretsk sector, operators of FPV drones of the unmanned systems battalion of the 12th Special Forces Brigade "Azov" are conducting round-the-clock precision strikes against Russian forces.

The occupiers are trying to accumulate resources and personnel for assault operations, but "Azov" fighters destroy these attempts at the preparation stage.

Drone cameras captured the last moments of the enemy infantrymen's lives, Censor.NET reports.

