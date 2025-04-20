Defence forces thwart Russian invaders’ assault near Guievo and Oleshnya in Kursk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defence forces continue to hold their positions near the settlements of Guievo and Oleshnya in the Kursk region of Russia.

Russian troops tried to drive the Ukrainian Armed Forces units out of the area, but their attack was thwarted by precise strikes from FPV drones. As a result, several pieces of equipment and enemy infantry were destroyed, Censor.NET reports .

