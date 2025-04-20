Ukrainian aviation destroyed 10 Russian personnel, 8 shelters, 2 Superkam UAVs and 1 Lancet. VIDEO

During the week, the Defence Forces' air defence destroyed 699 air targets.

In particular: 3 Iskander-K cruise missiles, 159 Shahed strike UAVs, 201 reconnaissance UAVs, 336 other types of UAVs.

The Ukrainian Air Force flew 140 sorties, including over 80 for fighter air cover, and about 50 for fire support and air support of troops.

Air Force pilots carried out dozens of air strikes on enemy positions with bombs and missiles of various types. Control points, areas of concentration of equipment and manpower were hit, Censor.NET reports.

Over the past week, unmanned aerial vehicle units of the Combined Arms Rifle Brigade of the Air Forces conducted 515 combat sorties, including 399 reconnaissance sorties using UAVs, 116 sorties to use drops and FPV drones.

As a result of these strikes, the enemy lost more than 10 personnel, 8 shelters, 2 Supercam UAVs and 1 Lancet.

