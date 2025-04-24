ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5475 visitors online
News Video foreign volunteers in the armed forces
1 277 4

Drone operators of Kalinoŭski’s regiment destroyed and damaged 8 enemy infantry fighting vehicles and eliminated 12 occupiers. VIDEO

The drone operators of Kalinoŭski's "RBMK" unit eliminated 12 occupiers, destroyed three IFVs and damaged five more.

According to Censor.NET, the recordings of the Belarusian soldiers' combat work show about a dozen and a half successful attacks.

"The soldiers of the 'RBMK' FPV unit of Kalinoŭski's regiment destroyed 3 enemy infantry fighting vehicles in southern Ukraine; an enemy vehicle and an ATV were also destroyed. Another 5 infantry fighting vehicles were damaged. At least 12 occupiers were wounded or killed," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.

Watch more: Drone operators of Kalinoŭski’s regiment destroyed BMD-4, ATGM and at least four occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8997) Belarus (772) elimination (5008) volunteer soldiers (216) Regiment named after Kastus Kalinowski (11)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 