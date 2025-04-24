Drone operators of Kalinoŭski’s regiment destroyed and damaged 8 enemy infantry fighting vehicles and eliminated 12 occupiers. VIDEO

The drone operators of Kalinoŭski's "RBMK" unit eliminated 12 occupiers, destroyed three IFVs and damaged five more.

According to Censor.NET, the recordings of the Belarusian soldiers' combat work show about a dozen and a half successful attacks.

"The soldiers of the 'RBMK' FPV unit of Kalinoŭski's regiment destroyed 3 enemy infantry fighting vehicles in southern Ukraine; an enemy vehicle and an ATV were also destroyed. Another 5 infantry fighting vehicles were damaged. At least 12 occupiers were wounded or killed," the soldiers wrote in a comment to the video.

