Car carrying Rytikov, leading designer of electronic warfare and electronic signals intelligence for Russian army, exploded in Bryansk. VIDEO
A car carrying the head of the design bureau of the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, Yevgeny Rytikov, was recently blown up in Bryansk, Russia .
According to Censor.NET, Rytikov was a leading designer who modernised electronic warfare and electronic signals intelligence for the Russian army. In particular, Rytikov was responsible for the modernisation of the Russian electronic warfare system "Krasukha".
A video was posted online showing the moment of the car explosion. Rytikov and his colleague, a deputy or assistant, were inside the car. Both were killed. The explosion took place on the night of 17-18 April.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password