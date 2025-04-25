Car carrying Rytikov, leading designer of electronic warfare and electronic signals intelligence for Russian army, exploded in Bryansk. VIDEO

A car carrying the head of the design bureau of the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant, Yevgeny Rytikov, was recently blown up in Bryansk, Russia .

According to Censor.NET, Rytikov was a leading designer who modernised electronic warfare and electronic signals intelligence for the Russian army. In particular, Rytikov was responsible for the modernisation of the Russian electronic warfare system "Krasukha".

A video was posted online showing the moment of the car explosion. Rytikov and his colleague, a deputy or assistant, were inside the car. Both were killed. The explosion took place on the night of 17-18 April.

