Russian General Moskalyk liquidated in Moscow region - Russian media

Russian general Moskalyk was eliminated in suburbs of Moscow

A car exploded in Balashikha near Moscow. The deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, General Yaroslav Moskalik, has been killed.

This is reported by Russian media with reference to sources, Censor.NET reports.

The explosion occurred around 10:40 a.m. when he was passing a parked Volkswagen Golf. He was thrown several meters away.

According to media reports, the explosion was caused by an explosive device.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 946,500 people (+1,170 per day), 10,703 tanks, 26,895 artillery systems, 22,315 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

