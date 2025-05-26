ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed vehicle, gun and eliminated enemy infantry in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO

Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade destroyed a vehicle, a gun, and eliminated enemy infantry on the Kramatorsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

