Soldiers of 5th SAB destroyed vehicle, gun and eliminated enemy infantry in Kramatorsk direction. VIDEO
Fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade destroyed a vehicle, a gun, and eliminated enemy infantry on the Kramatorsk direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.
