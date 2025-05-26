Enemy attempting to exploit success toward Dobropillia in Donetsk region, redeploying significant forces – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian forces are attempting to maintain offensive momentum along the entire line of contact. Over the past two days, the number of enemy attacks has exceeded 200.

This was reported by the monitoring project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

"The heaviest fighting remains in the Pokrovsk direction, which sees the highest number of attacks. That is where the enemy is trying to build on its gains toward Dobropillia, redeploying significant forces to support the advance. Considerable activity also continues in the Kursk, Novopavlivka, Lyman, and Toretsk sectors," the report said.

In contrast, the situation in the Prydniprovske, Huliaipole, and Orikhiv directions appears relatively quiet, analysts noted.

Moreover, the dynamics of Russian attacks indicate that the enemy is effectively continuing its offensive campaign without pause, forcing the Defense Forces to remain on constant alert under relentless assaults, a factor that complicates many other military processes.

"In 2025, the katsaps allowed part of their personnel to rest and regroup in February, but from March until now, the average daily number of attacks has increased by 41%," DeepState added.

