Fighting ongoing near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka, enemy intensifies attacks on Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff
Since the beginning of the day, 26 May 2025, 102 combat engagements have taken place along the entire frontline.
Strikes on the territory of Ukraine
Russian forces are carrying out strikes on areas in Chernihiv and Sumy regions. The settlements of Zaliznyi Mist, Pokrovka, Bila Hora, Kucherivka, Bobylivka, Oleksandrivka, Zarychne, Velyka Pysarivka, Prohres, Bachivsk, and Myropilske came under artillery fire. The areas of Osoiivka and Uhroidy were targeted by enemy airstrikes.
Situation in the Kharkiv region
Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction, and another is currently underway.
In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried four times to advance on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Zahryzove and towards Petropavlivka. The battle continues.
Situation in the East
According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the aggressor attacked ten times today in the areas of Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and Torske. Currently, there are four combat engagements ongoing.
In the Siversk direction, our units repelled an enemy attack near Bilohorivka.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two enemy attempts to advance near Chasiv Yar and Orikhovo Vasylivka.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions seven times in the areas of Ozaryanivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.
"In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 45 times today in the areas of Zorya, Oleksandropil, Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Kotliarivka, Troitske and Andriivka, ten combat engagements are still ongoing. The settlement of Novotoretske came under fire from Russian guided aerial bombs (GABs)," the statement said.
Situation in the South
It is also noted that in the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders are repelling enemy attacks in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Bahatyr, Odradne, Zelene Pole, Novosilka, Novopil, and Vilne Pole. Ten out of fourteen enemy assaults repelled, fighting continues
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched strikes using unguided rockets on the settlements of Malynivka and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, Defense Forces successfully repelled three enemy attacks. The enemy attempted to advance near the settlements of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and toward Novoandriivka.
On the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to push forward. Odradokamianka came under an airstrike.
The situation in the Kursk region
"In the Kursk direction, 13 combat engagements have taken place today, three of which are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out six airstrikes, dropping nine GABs, and conducted 116 artillery strikes on our positions and populated areas," the General Staff reported.
