84 combat engagements recorded on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions – General Staff

As of 4:00 p.m., 84 combat engagements have taken place on the frontline since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements in Sumy region — Myropilske, Shevchenkove Pershe, Prokhody, Novodmytrivka, Mariine, Starykove, Dmytrivka, Oleksandrivka, Uhroiydy, Stepok, and Chuikivka — came under fire from Russian territory.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In Kharkiv direction, enemy attempted to break through Ukrainian defensive lines near Vovchansk but was repelled.

In the Kupiansk direction, enemy made three attempts to advance near Kolisnykivka and Zahryzove but were stopped by Ukrainian defenders.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, invading forces launched six attacks near the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Zelena Dolyna, Torske, and toward Hryhorivka. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, enemy did not conduct active offensive operations.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack toward Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, over the course of the day, the enemy launched nine attacks near Ozarianivka, Krymske, Druzhba, and Toretsk. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian forces have made 25 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Shevchenkove Pershe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, Kotliarivka, and Andriivka. The Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks and continue to hold back the enemy’s advance. Four engagements are still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified. Dovha Balka was hit by an airstrike.

In the Novopavlivka direction, today, the enemy launched 13 attacks near Novopil, Zelene Pole, Vilne Pole, Bahatyr, Vesele, and Burlatske. One engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, unguided missiles attacked the area of Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupants tried to advance three times in the areas of Stepove and Novodanylivka, and were stopped by Ukrainian troops.

The enemy made one unsuccessful offensive attempt in the Prydniprovske direction.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day, and three more engagements are ongoing. The enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five GABs (guied aerial bombs), and fired 160 times, including nine times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.