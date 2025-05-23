PJSC "Energia" in Lipetsk region of Russian Federation, which manufactures components for GABs and rockets, has been hit, - General Staff

Ukrainian defence forces struck at a Russian military-industrial complex.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, on the night of 23 May 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces of the AFU, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, struck PJSC "Energia" in the city of Yelets, Lipetsk region.

"A hit was confirmed in the target area, and a series of explosions were recorded. A fire broke out on the territory of the facility. Detailed information on the consequences of the damage is being clarified," the statement said.

PJSC "Energia" is one of Russia's largest producers of chemical power sources. The company is the only manufacturer of batteries for planning and correction modules installed on aircraft bombs.

The plant also manufactures batteries for the OTRK "Iskander-M", sea-launched cruise missiles and a range of universal batteries used in power supply systems for special equipment. The shutdown of PJSC "Energia" could leave some of the Russian occupiers' military equipment and weapons without critical power supplies.

