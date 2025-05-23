Russian regions under drone strikes: airports closed in Moscow region, oil refinery on fire in Ryazan region. VIDEO

On the night of 23 May, Ukrainian drones attacked a number of regions of the Russian Federation. Explosions were heard in the Moscow, Tula and Ryazan regions.

Moscow region

In the evening of 22 May and later at night, Moscow and the region were massively attacked by drones. As a result, a number of airports were closed.

Around 1am, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced that Russian air defence had shot down six drones flying towards Moscow.

According to eyewitnesses, explosions were heard in the Moscow district of Troitsk and the village of Pervomaiskoye.

Later, Sobyanin said that Russian air defence had allegedly shot down 17 drones. Emergency services are "working at the sites where the wreckage fell".

Tula region

At around 4am on 23 May, the Tula region announced the cancellation of the drone attack alert. It is noted that the state of emergency lasted 53 hours.

Governor Dmitry Milyaev said it was the most massive drone attack on the region in recent times. Thirty-seven enemy UAVs were destroyed over the region.

Residents of Tula report explosions over the city, and air defence is operating. Car alarms are going on, and the wreckage of downed drones can be seen in the sky.

Ryazan region

There are no official reports of a drone attack on the region. However, the day before, locals reported the operation of air defence systems near an oil refinery in Ryazan.



The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) service recorded a fire at Rosneft's oil refinery in Ryazan after a drone strike.





Rosneft's Ryazan oil refinery is one of the five largest in Russia and supplies fuel to the Moscow region, among others.

