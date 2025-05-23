Ukrainian drones attacked battery plant in Yelets, Lipetsk region, Russia. VIDEO

On the night of 23 May, unidentified drones attacked the Lipetsk region. The "Energia" plant for the production of chemical power sources in Yelets was hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian telegram channels.

Local residents in city chat rooms report hearing more than 10 explosions.

The governor of Lipetsk region, Igor Artamonov, said that debris had fallen in an industrial area, causing a fire. He later stated that eight people were injured in the city of Yelets as a result of the "drone crash in an industrial area".

Local residents write in social media groups about several "arrivals" of drones at the "Energia" plant, a manufacturer of batteries and accumulators.

The governor reports that the wreckage of another drone fell on the roof of a residential building.

"Residents were promptly evacuated, no one was injured. The building was not destroyed. Explosives experts and emergency services are working at the site," the governor assures and informs that "electronic warfare and air defence systems continue to operate in Yelets."

What is known about the attacked company?

PJSC "Energia" is Russia's largest enterprise specialising in the production of chemical power sources.

Core business: development and production of autonomous power supplies for: aviation, civilian river and sea fleets, radio engineering, household electronic and electrical appliances, medical equipment, toys and games, emergency communications and signalling on water, in the air and on land, fire extinguishing systems and other equipment for various purposes.

The company consistently holds leading positions in development and production.

The main consumers of the products are: Roscosmos, the Russian Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, "Gazprom", airlines, RZD, and enterprises and organisations of the Ministry of Railways and Communications.

Among the products manufactured are "rotating" current sources designed for the needs of the Ministry of Defence, which are used to guide artillery shells.

The company is subject to sanctions imposed by the European Union, the United States and Japan.

