Russians announced shooting down of 105 Ukrainian drones: military-industrial complex facilities under attack

At night, drones attacked Moscow and several other regions of Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry announced the downing of allegedly 105 Ukrainian drones that attacked 10 Russian regions.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media.

In particular, according to the military department, 35 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down by Russian air defense forces over the Moscow region. In particular:

14 - over Orlovskaya;

12 - over Kurskaya;

11 - over Belgorodskaya;

ten - over Tula;

nine - over Kaluga;

seven - over the Voronezh region;

three each over Lipetsk and Smolensk;

one - over Bryansk.

Due to the UAV attack, a number of airports suspended operations overnight.

The consequences of the night attacks have not been officially reported in Russia, but the governor of the Tula region Dmitry Milyaev said that the wreckage of one of the drones fell in the regional center. Residential buildings in the region were damaged by Russian air defense.

In the Oryol region, the mobile Internet was temporarily restricted as massive attacks by Ukrainian drones continue, said Governor Andrey Klychkov.

According to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andrii Kovalenko, drones attacked Russian military-industrial complex facilities in the Moscow region and Tula.

