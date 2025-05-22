Unknown drones launch massive attack on Moscow, Tula, Novomoskovsk. VIDEO

Local authorities in Moscow, Tula and Novomoskovsk reported a massive attack by allegedly Ukrainian drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian media and telegram channels.

In particular, residents of Tula counted more than 10 explosions in the sky over the city on the morning of 22 May. According to preliminary information, the air defence system was repelling a drone attack.

Earlier it was reported that the sky over Tula was closed for flights at all altitudes. The Tula governor reported that an air attack was repelled in the region. According to him, the wreckage of the UAV fell in Tula, and there were no casualties.

The raid on Novomoskovsk, the second largest city in the Tula region, home to a chemical plant and several other enterprises, continues. Local residents counted about 19 explosions as the air defence system was repelling the drone attack.

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that four more drones had been shot down, which he said were flying towards Moscow. Thus, according to Sobyanin's statements, 32 drones flying towards Moscow have been shot down since 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

The "Carpet" Plan has been announced at Moscow's "Domodedovo", "Zhukovsky" and "Vnukovo" airports, Rosaviatsiya has announced.

Russian authorities also reported a drone attack on the Oryol region. Residents of Maloarkhangelsk, Mtsensk and Kromsk districts reported hearing drones. At least 4 pops were heard in different parts of the region.

According to locals, the UAVs were flying low, above the roofs of houses. According to the Ministry of Defence, eight drones were shot down over the territory of the Oryol region on Wednesday evening.

