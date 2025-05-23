Russian military airfield "Severny" attacked by drones - Russian media
Drones attacked "Severny" military airfield in the city of Ivanovo. The wreckage of the downed drones fell outside the airfield.
This is reported by the Russian service BBC, Censor.NET informs.
The regional headquarters also reported that the wreckage fell on the outskirts of Ivanovo, but did not specify the location.
"On the outskirts of the city of Ivanovo, we recorded the fall of UAV debris on the territory of the private sector. No one was injured. According to preliminary data, the damage includes broken glass in a number of private households," the statement said.
Earlier on Thursday, Rosaviatsiya twice imposed restrictions on flights at "Yuzhny" airport, which serves civilian flights.
