AFU strike forward command post of Russian army in Bakhmut – General Staff

On May 21, 2025, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) successfully struck a forward command post of the occupiers’ 3rd Army Corps in Bakhmut (temporarily occupied territory (TOT) of Donetsk region).

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, according to Censor.NET.

The strike caused significant damage to the facility housing enemy personnel.

"This strike severely undermines the Russian Federation’s ability to plan and conduct operations in the Pokrovsk direction – one of the most intense areas of the frontline," the command said.

The Defense Forces will continue targeting enemy command centers until all occupying forces withdraw from Ukrainian territory and a just, lasting peace is achieved in Ukraine, the General Staff added.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 978,700 people (+1,050 per day), 10,841 tanks, 28,165 artillery systems, 22,575 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS