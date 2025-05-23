Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 978,700 people (+1,050 per day), 10,841 tanks, 28,165 artillery systems, 22,575 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 978,700 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.05.25 are approximately
- personnel - about 978700 (+1050) people,
- tanks - 10841 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles - 22575 (+1) units
- artillery systems - 28165 (+43) units,
- MLRS - 1390 (+2) units,
- air defense systems - 1167 (+0) units
- airplanes - 372 (+0) units
- helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 36945 (+148),
- cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
- ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks - 49407 (+139) units
- special equipment - 3895 (+0).
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password