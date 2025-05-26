ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 981,850 people (+1000 per day), 10,858 tanks, 28,320 artillery systems, 22,641 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 98,850 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.05.25 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 981850 (+1000) people,
  • tanks - 10858 (+4) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles - 22641 (+8) units,
  • artillery systems - 28320 (+51) units,
  • MLRS - 1397 (+1) units,
  • air defence systems - 1171 (+2) units,
  • aircraft - 372 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 37631 (+264),
  • cruise missiles - 3256 (+53),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) unit,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 49843 (+92) units,
  • special equipment - 3902 (+0)

