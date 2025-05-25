566 0
Over week, enemy lost 7120 people and 2247 pieces of equipment. INFOGRAPHICS
During the week, Ukrainian defenders destroyed about 7120 Russian invaders and 2247 pieces of enemy weapons and military equipment.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk on Telegram.
"For the week from May 18 to 25, 2025, enemy losses amounted to about 7120 personnel," the message says.
It is noted that significant losses were suffered by weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:
- 22 tanks;
- 76 armored combat vehicles;
- 289 artillery systems;
- 9 MLRS;
- 2 air defense systems;
- 851 units of motor vehicles;
- 10 units of special equipment.
It is also noted that, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, our defenders destroyed at least 6 enemy missiles and 982 UAVs, including attack drones, over the past week.
