Soldiers of the 3rd SAB eliminated enemy forces in shelters and caught up with several infantrymen who were trying to escape. VIDEO

The soldiers of the Primus unit of the 3rd separate assault brigade hit an entire ammunition depot. The soldiers also eliminated Russian soldiers by attacking them in shelters and in the field.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 980,850 people (+1,020 per day), 10,854 tanks, 28,269 artillery systems, 22,633 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS