Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 980,850 people (+1,020 per day), 10,854 tanks, 28,269 artillery systems, 22,633 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 980,850 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 980,850 (+1020) people,

tanks - 10854 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles - 22,633 (+11) units

artillery systems - 28269 (+68) units,

MLRS - 1396 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 1169 (+0) units

aircraft - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

operational and tactical UAVs - 37,367 (+190),

cruise missiles - 3203 (+6),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tankers - 49751 (+112) units

special equipment - 3902 (+7)

