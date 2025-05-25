ENG
News Destruction of the occupiers
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 980,850 people (+1,020 per day), 10,854 tanks, 28,269 artillery systems, 22,633 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Destruction of Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 980,850 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.05.25 are approximately

  • personnel - about 980,850 (+1020) people,
  • tanks - 10854 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles - 22,633 (+11) units
  • artillery systems - 28269 (+68) units,
  • MLRS - 1396 (+1) units,
  • air defense systems - 1169 (+0) units
  • aircraft - 372 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
  • operational and tactical UAVs - 37,367 (+190),
  • cruise missiles - 3203 (+6),
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tankers - 49751 (+112) units
  • special equipment - 3902 (+7)

Watch more: Defence forces attacked enemy equipment, communications, fortifications and personnel. VIDEO

