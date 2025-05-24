Defence forces attacked enemy equipment, communications, fortifications and personnel. VIDEO

FPV drones are conducting precision strikes on occupants' positions in the Luhansk sector.

Border guards of the rapid response commandant's office "Shkval" of the 7th Carpathian detachment disabled enemy equipment, communications, fortifications and personnel. In addition, they managed to intercept and neutralise several enemy UAVs, Censor.NET reports.

