Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian Tor-M2 air defence system in Kherson direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated another unit of enemy equipment in the south - this time they managed to destroy a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in the Kherson sector.

This system is designed to intercept aircraft, drones and missiles. Its destruction will be a significant blow to the enemy's air defence, Censor.NET reports.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 979,830 people (+1,130 per day), 10,852 tanks, 28,201 artillery systems, 22,622 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

