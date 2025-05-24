Ukrainian defenders destroyed Russian Tor-M2 air defence system in Kherson direction. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders eliminated another unit of enemy equipment in the south - this time they managed to destroy a Russian Tor-M2 surface-to-air missile system in the Kherson sector.

This system is designed to intercept aircraft, drones and missiles. Its destruction will be a significant blow to the enemy's air defence, Censor.NET reports.

