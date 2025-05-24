ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 979,830 people (+1,130 per day), 10,852 tanks, 28,201 artillery systems, 22,622 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 979,830 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 979830 (+1130) people,

tanks - 10852 (+11) units

armored combat vehicles - 22622 (+47) units

artillery systems - 28201 (+36) units,

MLRS - 1395 (+5) units,

air defense systems - 1169 (+2) units

aircraft - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

operational and tactical UAVs - 37177 (+ 232),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 49639 (+ 232) units

special equipment - 3895 (+0)

Read more: Ruscists execute two Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk direction – Prosecutor General’s Office

Втрати росіяни на ранок 24 травня

Author: 

