Ruscists execute two Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk direction – Prosecutor General’s Office

Russian invaders have committed yet another war crime, executing two Ukrainian prisoners of war.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to Censor.NET.

The incident occurred on the morning of May 22, 2025.

Russian forces launched an assault on positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near the village of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district, where four Ukrainian servicemen were carrying out combat missions.

"During the assault, representatives of the aggressor state captured two unarmed defenders and later executed them with automatic weapons in a forest strip. The fate of the other two servicemen remains unknown," the Office of the Prosecutor General stated.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched under criminal proceedings for a war crime that resulted in the death of persons (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

