We must talk to Putin to end war, responsibility for war crimes will come later - Rubio

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that in order to end Russia's war against Ukraine, it is necessary to talk to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of US diplomacy said this during a hearing of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, during the hearing, Senator Bill Keating asked Rubio whether Russia was an aggressor.

"Yes, Russia has invaded Ukraine," the Secretary of State replied.

However, he refused to give a direct answer to the question of whether Putin is a war criminal. Rubio said that in order to end the war, it is necessary to maintain contact with the Russian leader.

"War crimes have been committed in the war against Ukraine, and who is responsible for them - there will be a time and place for that, but the task now is to end the war... Our goal now is to end this war, because every day that the war continues, more people die, more people are injured, and, frankly, every day that the war continues, more crimes are committed. Our goal is to end this war. We need to be able to talk (to Putin - ed.) to do that," Rubio said.