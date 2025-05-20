Ukraine’s red lines in negotiations are well known to its partners – Sybiha

Ukraine’s partners are well aware of the "red lines" Kyiv maintains in any talks on a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia.

That’s according to Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, who made the statement during a visit to Brussels, as reported by DW and cited by Censor.NET.

When asked whether the United States is pressuring Ukraine or pushing it toward unacceptable compromises with Russia in order to accelerate peace talks, Sybiha replied: "I can’t imagine how that would be possible."

"Our partners clearly understand the ‘red lines’—those fundamental principles that the Ukrainian side insists on. We will never recognize the territories currently under temporary Russian occupation. There will never be such recognition. We will not accept any restrictions on the Ukrainian Armed Forces. There will be no limitations on Ukraine’s foreign policy or its choice of alliances," the foreign minister emphasized.

He added that Ukraine feels firm support for its position from European allies and beyond.

"There can be no compromises at the expense of Ukraine’s sovereignty or territorial integrity," Sybiha stressed.

