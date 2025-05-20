Russian Foreign Ministry declares readiness to negotiate peace agreement with Ukraine

Russia is ready to continue contacts with Kyiv to resolve the war.

This was stated on Tuesday by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, Censor.NET reports .

According to her, Moscow offers Ukraine to work on a memorandum on a future peace agreement.

Zakharova argues that the key elements of the agreement should include agreeing on the principles of settlement, setting deadlines for signing a peace agreement, a possible ceasefire for a certain period, and other "parameters of a political solution to the conflict."

She noted that before that, there was an "open exchange of views" between the leaders of Russia and the United States on the situation around Ukraine. Zakharova emphasized that the Russian side seeks "a final and fair settlement of the crisis" and "has never refused to negotiate."

She also mentioned that the Russian approach to the negotiations "found full understanding" on the part of US President Donald Trump. "Now, accordingly, the plot is for Kyiv, an important moment for it to make decisions, given the historical and contradictory statements, steps and actions that we have seen these days and all this time," Zakharova concluded.

