Ukraine is ready for ceasefire, but it will take few weeks to assess these efforts, - Trump

Ukraine is ready to cease fire, but US President Donald Trump needs time to assess Kyiv's efforts to achieve this goal.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, Trump said this during an event in honour of law enforcement in the Oval Office of the White House on Monday.

"I said: Ukrainians are ready for a ceasefire. They are ready for peace talks," Trump said.

Asked by a journalist whether Ukraine is doing enough to achieve this, Trump asked for time to draw conclusions.

"I'd rather tell you in about two weeks, because I can't say yes or no. I think Zelenskyy is a strong guy. And he is not easy to deal with. But I think he wants to stop. This is a very bad thing, what is happening there. I think he wants to stop. But I could answer that question better in two weeks or four weeks. I hope the answer is that he wants to solve this problem," Trump said.

Read more: If I can’t help, I’ll "back away" from talks, - Trump