If I can’t help, I’ll "back away" from talks, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has once again said he is ready to withdraw from the negotiation process between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress.

He said that during their two-hour phone conversation, he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin when he would "stop this bloodshed" in Ukraine.

The US president also said that if he believed he could not help, he would "back away" from the negotiations. He added that there are "very big egos" involved.

"I tell you, big egos involved, but I think something’s going to happen. And if it doesn’t, I just back away and they’re going to have to keep going," Trump says.

Asked if he asked to meet with Putin during their call, the president said he "talked to him about it."

