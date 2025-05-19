Trump and Putin finish their conversation: it lasted more than 2 hours (updated)

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin began a phone conversation on the evening of May 19.

This was reported by a White House representative, according to Reuters, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Donald Trump’s phone call with Vladimir Putin is underway," the official said.

The White House earlier stated that Trump is "disappointed" with both Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ahead of the expected talks. The U.S. President himself expressed hope for "a productive day."

Earlier media reports indicated that Zelenskyy had already spoken with Trump and that another conversation is expected to follow.

Updated

More than 2 hours later, Putin told Russian media that the conversation with Trump was "meaningful, frank and very useful."

Putin said he thanked Trump for the US participation in the resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine.