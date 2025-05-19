Trump is open to meeting with Putin - White House

US President Donald Trump is ready to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

This was reported in the White House, Censor.NET informs with reference to Clash Report.

"Trump is open to meeting with Putin," the White House said.

It is also reported that Trump will make a public statement after today's conversations with Zelenskyy and Putin.

No further details on the White House statement are known at this time.

