Hottest areas of front remain Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka and Lyman. In Kursk region, 26 enemy assaults were repelled, - General Staff

The enemy, using its superiority in manpower, attacks our positions. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 180 firefights were registered over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, the invaders launched one missile and 112 air strikes, using 84 missiles and dropping 189 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians engaged 3,005 kamikaze drones and fired 4,961 times at Ukrainian troop positions and settlements.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Osoivka, Sumy region; Dovha Balka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Stepanivka, Novopil, Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske, Shcherbaky, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces struck eight areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, one UAV control point and one enemy artillery system.

Fighting in the east

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions six times near Vovchansk, Stroivka and Krasne Pershne.

Two invader's attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault in the areas of Kruhliakivka and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 21 times. They tried to penetrate our defences in the direction of Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, Novyi Myr, and near Hrekivka, Lypove, Torske and in the area of Serebrianskyi Forest.

In the Siverskyi sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped six invader's offensives in the direction of Hryhorivka, near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, ten combat engagements were registered yesterday in the vicinity of Predtechyne, Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out ten attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Romanivka, Dyliivka and in the direction of Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 63 aggressor's assault actions in the vicinity of Kotliarivka, Malynivka, Lysivka, Udachne, Zvirove, Troitske, Yelyzavetivka, Andriivka, Nova Poltavka, Horikhove and towards Novomykolaivka, Shevchenko Pershyi, Zoria, Muravka, Oleksiivka and Myroliubivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Novopil, Kostiantynopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole and in the directions of Myrne, Shevchenko, Komar, Zelene Pole and Bahatyr yesterday.

The situation in the south and north

No combat engagements took place in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, the occupiers tried to advance five times in the areas of Novodanylivka and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy made three futile attempts to advance near Kozachi Laheri.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

Ukraine's defence forces continue to hold back the invaders in the Kursk sector. Thus, the enemy carried out 14 air strikes yesterday, dropping 25 guided aerial bombs, and fired 225 times, 13 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. Ukrainian defenders stopped 26 invaders' assault operations.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,000 casualties over the last day. Ukrainian troops also neutralised four tanks, eight armoured combat vehicles, 51 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launcher system, two air defence systems, 264 operational and tactical drones, 53 missiles and 92 pieces of occupiers' vehicles.