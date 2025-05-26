According to intelligence, Russia has no plans end the war—on contrary, new offensive operations are being prepared, says Zelenskyy. VIDEO

In his evening address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is preparing new offensive operations.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"Today I held a Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting. There were intelligence briefings—very thorough ones. Overall, we reviewed the situation: the war and Russia’s intentions, the capabilities of the Russian military and its industrial complex, as well as our ability to put pressure on Russia and disrupt its plans.

Based on the intelligence we are receiving and open-source data, we can see that Putin and his inner circle have no intention of ending the war. There is currently no indication that they are seriously considering peace or diplomacy. On the contrary, there is plenty of evidence that they are preparing new offensive operations. Russia is clearly counting on continued warfare. And this shows outright disregard for everyone in the world who desires peace and is trying to make diplomacy work.

Read more: Zelenskyy to meet with Merz: Ukraine-Russia talks are planned to be discussed

I am confident that the intelligence agencies of our partners have similar information, see the same facts, and it is important that they not turn a blind eye but report honestly to their leadership. What is needed now is nothing less than honest conclusions and coordinated pressure on Russia," Zelenskyy said.