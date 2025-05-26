Zelenskyy to meet with Merz: Ukraine-Russia talks are planned to be discussed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to visit Germany this Wednesday, May 28, and meet with Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

This was reported by the German outlet Spiegel, according to Censor.NET.

During the visit, Merz plans to hold a one-on-one meeting with Zelenskyy to discuss potential steps toward technical negotiations between Ukraine and Russia. The meeting agenda will also include further military support for Ukraine.

In addition, Merz intends to brief the Ukrainian president on the planned new EU sanctions package against Russia, aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow to bring it to the negotiating table.

Zelenskyy is also expected to meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin.

