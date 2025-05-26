Media: Zelenskyy plans visit to Berlin on Wednesday
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to visit Berlin on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.
There is no more information and no official confirmation yet.
Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Germany, France, Britain and the United States had authorized Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes with their weapons.
