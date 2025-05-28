ENG
Zelenskyy arrives in Germany: to meet with Merz and Steinmeier. VIDEO&PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Germany on Wednesday, 28 May.

This was reported by the press service of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

Today he will meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. The main topic of the talks will be support for Ukraine and efforts to establish a ceasefire.

The Ukrainian president is also planning to meet with representatives of German business and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

