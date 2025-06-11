Ground drone carries seriously wounded soldier, who was believed to be dead, out of battlefield: "God, help him, my dear. I beg you". VIDEO

Soldiers of the K-2 unit evacuated a wounded comrade from the battlefield using a ground robot drone.

According to Censor.NET, the evacuation took place in a difficult combat situation. A video posted on social media shows that the wounded soldier was able to get onto the drone's platform on his own and was taken to safety.

"Unique footage of a heavily wounded soldier being rescued from a difficult area of the frontline with the help of a ground robot. The K-2 unit has released a video of the evacuation: a Ukrainian defender, who was thought to be dead, was taken from the battlefield by an Ardal robot drone. In four days, the K-2 regiment managed to carry out four successful evacuations of soldiers from neighbouring units," the commentary to the video reads.

