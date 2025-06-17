Debris damages dormitory of Kyiv aviation institute. VIDEO

On the night of 17 June, the dormitories of the Kyiv Aviation Institute were damaged as a result of Russia's massive attack on the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the acting rector of KAI Ksenia Semenova and "Suspilne" TV channel.

"The arrival of debris at the KAI dormitory," Semenova wrote.

She specified that there were wounded as a result of the attack. At the same time, no one was killed.

According to Semenova, everyone was in the shelter during the rest of the attack.

Students and staff are already being relocated from the damaged dormitory.

