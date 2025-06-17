A report has been published on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel, highlighting the heroism of fighters from the Donbas Special Purpose Battalion of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), who held their ground near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers held the defensive line for nearly three months without rotation, rest, or relief—under constant enemy fire.

