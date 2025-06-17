5 132 22
Fighters of Donbas Special Purpose Battalion spent 94 days in combat near Chasiv Yar without rotation. VIDEO
A report has been published on the Butusov Plus YouTube channel, highlighting the heroism of fighters from the Donbas Special Purpose Battalion of the 18th Sloviansk Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine (NGU), who held their ground near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian soldiers held the defensive line for nearly three months without rotation, rest, or relief—under constant enemy fire.
