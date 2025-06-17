ENG
Soldiers of 5th SAB strike enemy infantry positions: fortified points destroyed by precise drone strikes. VIDEO

Fighters from the 5th Separate Assault Brigade targeted enemy infantry positions on one of the frontline sectors, dealing significant personnel losses.Thanks to aerial reconnaissance and the coordinated work of FPV drone operators, fortified enemy positions were destroyed with precision strikes.

This was reported on the brigade's page in a telegram, Censor.NET reports.

