Soldiers of 68th SJB track down Russian assault trooper hiding in pig pen. VIDEO

Operators of unmanned systems from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade (SJB) successfully located Russian forces, no matter where they attempted to conceal themselves.

They shared another example of their skill on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Footage released by the unit shows a terrified Russian assault trooper attempting to hide inside a destroyed pig farm — crouching in an actual animal pen.

