ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9218 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
9 417 8

Occupiers attempted island landing in Kherson region, but Ukrainian defenders thwarted attempt. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade detected and eliminated the enemy in time.

Russian invaders made another attempt to land on islands in Kherson region, hoping to slip through undetected by boat. Ukrainian defenders opened fire on the enemy, thwarting their plans. The attempted breakthrough ended in failure, with the enemy suffering losses, according to Censor.NET.

Watch more: Our artillery destroys 9 enemy shelters, 2 UAV command posts, and 3 infantry groups. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (10047) Navy (362) liquidation (2760)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 