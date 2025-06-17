9 417 8
Occupiers attempted island landing in Kherson region, but Ukrainian defenders thwarted attempt. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 2nd Battalion of the 40th Separate Coastal Defense Brigade detected and eliminated the enemy in time.
Russian invaders made another attempt to land on islands in Kherson region, hoping to slip through undetected by boat. Ukrainian defenders opened fire on the enemy, thwarting their plans. The attempted breakthrough ended in failure, with the enemy suffering losses, according to Censor.NET.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password